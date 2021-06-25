Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CMRX shares. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chimerix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Chimerix from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

Get Chimerix alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Chimerix by 21.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Chimerix by 1.8% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 113,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Chimerix by 2.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Chimerix in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Chimerix by 9.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMRX traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $7.89. 19,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 814,934. Chimerix has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $11.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.25. The stock has a market cap of $680.20 million, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.59.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.73). Chimerix had a negative net margin of 2,344.90% and a negative return on equity of 49.70%. The business had revenue of $1.44 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Chimerix will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Chimerix Company Profile

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox; dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), which inhibits the activities of key proteins implicated in the resistance of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells to chemotherapy; and ONC201 a program for potentially treating tumors which harbor the H3 K27M mutation in recurrent diffuse midline glioma patients.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Chimerix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimerix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.