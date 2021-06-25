Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.800-0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $490 million-490 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $489.82 million.Cognyte Software also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.80 EPS.

CGNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognyte Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Cognyte Software in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cognyte Software presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.40.

NASDAQ:CGNT traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,704. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.59. Cognyte Software has a 52-week low of $22.22 and a 52-week high of $38.00.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The medical device company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $114.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.87 million. Cognyte Software’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognyte Software will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognyte Software Company Profile

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

