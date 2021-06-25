salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.910-0.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.22 billion-6.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.15 billion.salesforce.com also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.790-3.810 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet raised salesforce.com from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered salesforce.com from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $232.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $275.33.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded down $1.39 on Friday, hitting $242.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,244,600. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. salesforce.com has a 1 year low of $180.00 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $230.46. The firm has a market cap of $224.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.58, for a total transaction of $15,839,608.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total value of $900,979.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 270,192 shares of company stock valued at $63,081,699. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.