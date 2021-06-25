ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $306.30 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) will report sales of $306.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ICU Medical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $305.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $307.60 million. ICU Medical reported sales of $303.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICU Medical will report full-year sales of $1.24 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ICU Medical.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $318.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.20 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 8.69%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on ICU Medical from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

ICUI stock traded up $2.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $208.44. The stock had a trading volume of 7,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,048. The company has a fifty day moving average of $205.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.01 and a beta of 0.59. ICU Medical has a 1-year low of $170.57 and a 1-year high of $227.07.

In other news, Director George A. Lopez sold 11,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.30, for a total transaction of $2,568,385.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 240,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,499,290.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George A. Lopez sold 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.88, for a total value of $3,076,624.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 240,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,956,474.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,468 shares of company stock valued at $14,015,329. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICUI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,657,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ICU Medical in the first quarter worth $37,515,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in ICU Medical by 17.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 909,138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $186,774,000 after buying an additional 137,392 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in ICU Medical by 14.8% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,035,101 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $212,651,000 after buying an additional 133,618 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ICU Medical by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,743,308 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $358,145,000 after buying an additional 82,394 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

