Qcash Price Reaches $0.15 on Top Exchanges (QC)

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 25th. In the last week, Qcash has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. One Qcash coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000480 BTC on exchanges. Qcash has a total market capitalization of $70.63 million and $418.36 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003124 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00046390 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.51 or 0.00164068 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00098331 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000174 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,986.18 or 0.99934033 BTC.

Qcash Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. The official website for Qcash is www.zb.cn . Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Qcash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

