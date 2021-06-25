SAFE DEAL (SFD) Price Down 24.1% This Week

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be bought for about $3.23 or 0.00010081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded down 24.1% against the U.S. dollar. SAFE DEAL has a total market capitalization of $1.93 million and approximately $121,072.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SAFE DEAL alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003124 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00046390 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.51 or 0.00164068 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00098331 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000174 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,986.18 or 0.99934033 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 625,750 coins and its circulating supply is 598,608 coins. The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE DEAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SAFE DEAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SAFE DEAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SAFE DEAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.