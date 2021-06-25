Analysts Expect Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Will Announce Earnings of $5.85 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) to report $5.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Lithia Motors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.61 to $6.50. Lithia Motors reported earnings of $3.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lithia Motors will report full year earnings of $23.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.00 to $25.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $25.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.00 to $27.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lithia Motors.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 3.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share.

LAD has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Bank of America raised Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lithia Motors from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $370.92.

Shares of LAD traded up $12.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $342.58. 24,888 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,264. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Lithia Motors has a 1-year low of $141.09 and a 1-year high of $417.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $356.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.70%.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.97, for a total transaction of $42,786.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,730 shares in the company, valued at $672,918.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAD. Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 26,381.3% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,014,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after buying an additional 1,010,404 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,037,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,946,000 after buying an additional 612,120 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the first quarter worth about $209,532,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $109,219,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Lithia Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,928,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

