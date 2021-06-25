KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $104.42 million-108.96 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $103.40 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KLXE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KLX Energy Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. R. F. Lafferty lowered shares of KLX Energy Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ KLXE traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.62. 1,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,963. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.35. KLX Energy Services has a twelve month low of $3.73 and a twelve month high of $18.97.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($4.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.32) by ($1.69). KLX Energy Services had a negative net margin of 44.26% and a negative return on equity of 261.79%. As a group, research analysts expect that KLX Energy Services will post -7.79 EPS for the current year.

About KLX Energy Services

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides drilling, completions, production, and well intervention services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It provides directional drilling services; and downhole navigational and rental tools businesses and support services, including well planning, site supervision, accommodation rentals, and other drilling rentals.

