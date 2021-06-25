Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pernod Ricard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Pernod Ricard stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.85. 59,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38 and a beta of 0.54. Pernod Ricard has a 52-week low of $30.53 and a 52-week high of $44.89.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

