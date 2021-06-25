The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SWGAY. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised The Swatch Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised The Swatch Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Swatch Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:SWGAY traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,270. The Swatch Group has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $18.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.79.

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. It operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry. The Electronic Systems segment is involved in the design, production, and commercialization of electronic components, as well as sports timing activities.

