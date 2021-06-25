Village Farms International’s (VFF) “Strong-Buy” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Village Farms International (TSE:VFF)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Raymond James in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$32.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 140.42% from the stock’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Village Farms International’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Village Farms International stock traded down C$0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$13.31. 306,143 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 751,874. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -2,662.00. Village Farms International has a one year low of C$5.71 and a one year high of C$25.78.

Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$66.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$59.86 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Village Farms International will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

