Village Farms International’s (VFF) “Strong-Buy” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Village Farms International (TSE:VFF)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Raymond James in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$32.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 140.42% from the stock’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Village Farms International’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.11 EPS.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.
Village Farms International stock traded down C$0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$13.31. 306,143 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 751,874. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -2,662.00. Village Farms International has a one year low of C$5.71 and a one year high of C$25.78.
Village Farms International Company Profile
Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.
Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.