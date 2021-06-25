Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Alexandria Capital LLC

Alexandria Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 847 shares during the quarter. Lam Research accounts for 1.1% of Alexandria Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $10,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 155.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $7.56 on Friday, reaching $627.46. The company had a trading volume of 38,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,269. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $292.28 and a twelve month high of $673.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $626.24. The stock has a market cap of $89.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a return on equity of 65.20% and a net margin of 26.07%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Lam Research from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. B. Riley lifted their target price on Lam Research from $800.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen lifted their target price on Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lam Research from $568.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Lam Research from $590.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $682.86.

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.23, for a total value of $3,171,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,965 shares of company stock valued at $9,519,206 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

