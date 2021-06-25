Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Has $15.16 Million Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,972 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $15,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 14,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $2,086,928.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,294,838.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $937,984.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,716.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,313 shares of company stock worth $4,159,670 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ETN shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Eaton from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eaton from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Eaton from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eaton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.59.

NYSE ETN traded up $1.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $146.91. The stock had a trading volume of 13,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,202. The firm has a market cap of $58.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.91, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $144.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $82.44 and a 12 month high of $149.38.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 71.70%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

