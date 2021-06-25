Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Acquired by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,904 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $6,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 49,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,907,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 45,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,439,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 362,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 78.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ETN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Eaton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.59.

Shares of Eaton stock traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $147.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,202. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $82.44 and a 1-year high of $149.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.60. The firm has a market cap of $58.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.91, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 71.70%.

In related news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 14,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $2,086,928.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,294,838.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $937,984.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,716.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,313 shares of company stock valued at $4,159,670. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.