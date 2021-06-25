$2.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) to post earnings of $2.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Moody’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.55 and the highest is $2.66. Moody’s reported earnings per share of $2.81 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Moody’s will report full-year earnings of $11.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.25 to $11.54. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $12.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.85 to $12.42. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Moody’s.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.66% and a return on equity of 125.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share.

MCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus boosted their target price on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James raised Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.67.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total transaction of $135,843.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,064,288.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 4,520 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.38, for a total value of $1,511,397.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,081.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,585 shares of company stock worth $3,140,160 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCO. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Moody’s in the first quarter valued at about $719,086,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $445,792,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,389,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $414,879,000 after buying an additional 705,790 shares in the last quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 1,155,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $344,968,000 after acquiring an additional 561,717 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 912,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $264,920,000 after acquiring an additional 413,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Moody’s stock traded up $3.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $365.80. 19,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $334.39. The firm has a market cap of $68.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.17. Moody’s has a 1-year low of $253.17 and a 1-year high of $362.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 24.43%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

