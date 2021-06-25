Zacks: Analysts Expect PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $439.36 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) to report sales of $439.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for PagSeguro Digital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $449.43 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $428.74 million. PagSeguro Digital reported sales of $253.01 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 73.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will report full-year sales of $1.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $2.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PagSeguro Digital.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 16.55%. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PAGS shares. Bradesco Corretora began coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Itau BBA Securities upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PagSeguro Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.09.

Shares of PAGS traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $56.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,088,133. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.66. PagSeguro Digital has a fifty-two week low of $33.72 and a fifty-two week high of $62.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.82 and a beta of 1.55.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter valued at $60,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 1,638.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 9,337 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 594,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,755,000 after purchasing an additional 30,094 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in PagSeguro Digital by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 4,612 shares during the period. 56.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

