Maker Market Capitalization Reaches $2.01 Billion (MKR)

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded down 10.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. Maker has a total market cap of $2.01 billion and $114.37 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Maker has traded down 22.4% against the dollar. One Maker coin can currently be bought for $2,028.88 or 0.06315381 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker Profile

MKR is a coin. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 991,409 coins. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Maker is makerdao.com . The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Maker Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

