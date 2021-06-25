Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.62 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) will announce $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sempra Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.78. Sempra Energy reported earnings of $1.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.
On average, analysts expect that Sempra Energy will report full year earnings of $8.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.88 to $8.29. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.40 to $8.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sempra Energy.
Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.47 EPS.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the first quarter worth about $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 83.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE SRE traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $136.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,026,657. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $41.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.50. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $112.16 and a fifty-two week high of $144.93.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 54.79%.
About Sempra Energy
Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.
