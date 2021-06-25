Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $275 million-285 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $278.79 million.

Shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.56. 489,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,023. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.01. The stock has a market cap of $157.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 0.99. Synchronoss Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.35 and a twelve month high of $6.59.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. Synchronoss Technologies had a positive return on equity of 16.85% and a negative net margin of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $65.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.40 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Synchronoss Technologies will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SNCR shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $7.40 price target on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Synchronoss Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Synchronoss Technologies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.18.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and network management platforms, products, and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content; multi-channel messaging peer-to-peer communications and application-to-person commerce solutions; customer journey and workflow design, development, orchestration, and experience management solutions; and telecom network infrastructure designing, procuring, managing, and optimizing solutions.

