Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 2,048 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 284,967 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,048 shares during the period. Accenture makes up 1.8% of Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $78,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 40,195 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 121,879 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,669,000 after acquiring an additional 14,380 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,557,000. Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 54,886 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,162,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 146.1% in the 1st quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 6,051 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $2.26 on Friday, reaching $293.82. 29,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,978,512. Accenture plc has a one year low of $210.15 and a one year high of $297.80. The firm has a market cap of $186.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $286.09.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

ACN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen boosted their price objective on Accenture from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Accenture from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.50.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.38, for a total value of $1,498,626.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 176,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,521,727.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.37, for a total value of $1,288,665.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,767,205.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,048 shares of company stock worth $6,328,010. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

