Linker Coin Reaches Market Cap of $4.93 Million (LNC)

Linker Coin (CURRENCY:LNC) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. In the last seven days, Linker Coin has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar. One Linker Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0437 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular exchanges. Linker Coin has a total market cap of $4.93 million and approximately $3,453.00 worth of Linker Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00054267 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003409 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00020575 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.37 or 0.00600619 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000300 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00038699 BTC.

Linker Coin Coin Profile

Linker Coin (LNC) is a coin. Linker Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 112,776,150 coins. Linker Coin’s official Twitter account is @Linkercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocklancer platform is intended as a means to revolutionize the process of freelancing and improve the cooperation between the freelancer and the client. Blocklancer is completely owned by its Token holders. The Token holders settle disputes and earn the fees within the system. “

Buying and Selling Linker Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linker Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linker Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Linker Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

