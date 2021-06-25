$136.93 Million in Sales Expected for SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) will announce $136.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for SP Plus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $139.00 million and the lowest is $134.85 million. SP Plus reported sales of $93.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 47.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that SP Plus will report full year sales of $604.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $597.00 million to $612.82 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $713.34 million, with estimates ranging from $656.00 million to $770.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SP Plus.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.34. SP Plus had a positive return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $128.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.63 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SP. TheStreet upgraded shares of SP Plus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of SP Plus from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

SP stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.62. 2,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,562. SP Plus has a twelve month low of $15.29 and a twelve month high of $36.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.93. The company has a market cap of $733.58 million, a PE ratio of 628.80 and a beta of 1.69.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SP Plus by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in SP Plus in the first quarter worth $58,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in SP Plus by 249.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in SP Plus in the fourth quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in SP Plus in the first quarter worth $209,000. 89.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates through Commercial, Aviation, and Other segments. It provides on-site parking management, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services.

