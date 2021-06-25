Zacks: Brokerages Expect Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Will Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) to announce earnings per share of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Prothena’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the lowest is ($0.51). Prothena posted earnings of ($0.66) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 147%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Prothena will report full year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to $0.02. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($3.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.12) to ($1.64). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Prothena.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.11). Prothena had a negative net margin of 14,255.73% and a negative return on equity of 57.65%. The firm had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Prothena from $29.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Prothena from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Prothena from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Prothena in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Prothena from $33.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Prothena has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.78.

Shares of Prothena stock traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.21. The company had a trading volume of 12,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,040. Prothena has a 12-month low of $9.39 and a 12-month high of $59.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.24.

In other Prothena news, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 115,250 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $5,318,787.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRTA. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Prothena during the 4th quarter worth $181,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prothena during the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Prothena by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Prothena by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 11,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Prothena by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 314,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after acquiring an additional 48,800 shares during the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

