Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.80 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.22 billion.

NYSE PFGC traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $49.44. The stock had a trading volume of 93,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,704. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $24.18 and a one year high of $59.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of -43.96 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.18.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01 billion. Performance Food Group had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

PFGC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Performance Food Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Performance Food Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

