Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.80 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.22 billion.
NYSE PFGC traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $49.44. The stock had a trading volume of 93,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,704. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $24.18 and a one year high of $59.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of -43.96 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.18.
Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01 billion. Performance Food Group had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.
Performance Food Group Company Profile
Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.
