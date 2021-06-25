Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 5.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,225,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $609,587,000 after buying an additional 100,086 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 154,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,199,000 after buying an additional 22,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 4,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Longbow Research raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.23.

Shares of TXN traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $189.55. 47,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,640,694. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $122.35 and a fifty-two week high of $197.58. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.00.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 40.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.34%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

