Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 1,664 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 0.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 883,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $20,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of The Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Security National Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 136.8% during the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMB stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $26.74. 64,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,303,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.04 and a 12 month high of $28.35. The company has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.93.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. The Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.09%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Argus raised The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Scotiabank raised The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. TD Securities upped their price objective on The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.92.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

