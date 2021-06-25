Dent Price Tops $0.0022 (DENT)

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 25th. One Dent coin can currently be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Dent has a total market cap of $221.71 million and $22.54 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dent has traded down 26.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003081 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00054303 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003400 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00020582 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $195.76 or 0.00603214 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000300 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00038750 BTC.

Dent Profile

Dent is a coin. It launched on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,610,710,274 coins. The official website for Dent is www.dentwireless.com . Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform. “

Buying and Selling Dent

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

