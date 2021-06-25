$15.55 Million in Sales Expected for The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) will report $15.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The ExOne’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.10 million. The ExOne posted sales of $11.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that The ExOne will report full year sales of $70.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $70.77 million to $71.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $84.69 million, with estimates ranging from $81.40 million to $90.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The ExOne.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $13.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.31 million. The ExOne had a negative return on equity of 19.67% and a negative net margin of 29.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on XONE shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on The ExOne from $44.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on The ExOne from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The ExOne in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on The ExOne from $46.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The ExOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of The ExOne during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in The ExOne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in The ExOne by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in The ExOne in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in The ExOne by 27.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XONE traded up $0.76 on Friday, reaching $23.39. The stock had a trading volume of 15,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,172. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.57. The ExOne has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $66.48.

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers in the United States, Germany, and Japan. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

