Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for NatWest Group (NWG)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of NatWest Group (NYSE: NWG) in the last few weeks:

6/23/2021 – NatWest Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

6/11/2021 – NatWest Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

6/8/2021 – NatWest Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

6/8/2021 – NatWest Group was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

6/7/2021 – NatWest Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

5/20/2021 – NatWest Group was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

5/4/2021 – NatWest Group had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

5/4/2021 – NatWest Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

4/30/2021 – NatWest Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

4/30/2021 – NatWest Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

4/30/2021 – NatWest Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Shares of NatWest Group stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $5.80. 24,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,206,571. The stock has a market cap of $34.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.86 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.65. NatWest Group plc has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $6.01.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. NatWest Group had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a positive return on equity of 3.76%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NWG. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in NatWest Group in the first quarter worth about $5,176,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in NatWest Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,240,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of NatWest Group in the first quarter worth $2,006,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,299,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,875,000 after buying an additional 324,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 9.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,325,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,859,000 after buying an additional 290,896 shares in the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

