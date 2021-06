Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $93.87 million-95.39 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $97.31 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTH traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.03. 5,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,797. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.37. Genetron has a 1-year low of $9.03 and a 1-year high of $31.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76.

Get Genetron alerts:

Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.10). Genetron had a negative net margin of 666.57% and a negative return on equity of 16.41%.

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of hepatocellular carcinoma.

Recommended Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Genetron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genetron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.