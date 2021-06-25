Smith Moore & CO. Has $3.10 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,636 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Tesla by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 1,164 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in Tesla by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 2,585 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its holdings in Tesla by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 690 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 41.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.57, for a total value of $3,101,826.21. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,697,774.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.00, for a total value of $897,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,984 shares in the company, valued at $40,196,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,919 shares of company stock worth $77,836,763 over the last three months. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Tesla in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $590.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Tesla to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $467.86.

TSLA traded up $2.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $682.51. 612,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,538,428. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 679.82, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.99. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.43 and a 1-year high of $900.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $638.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

