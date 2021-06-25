Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Reduces Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lowered its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,986 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,699 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 3.6% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,420 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 16.1% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 3.5% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 128.9% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total transaction of $354,028.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total transaction of $816,541.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,217,681.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,596 shares of company stock valued at $1,399,725 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on KEYS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.80.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS traded up $0.90 on Friday, reaching $153.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,323. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.62 and a 52-week high of $155.50. The company has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $144.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

