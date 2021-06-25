FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02, RTT News reports. FedEx had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE FDX opened at $303.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $299.47. The company has a market cap of $80.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. FedEx has a 12-month low of $129.28 and a 12-month high of $319.90.

Get FedEx alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $364.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.58.

In other news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 1,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.00, for a total value of $333,603.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,669,833. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total transaction of $29,582,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,595,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,053,034.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,773 shares of company stock valued at $50,641,869 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FedEx stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 872 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Read More: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.