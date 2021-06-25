Zacks: Brokerages Expect Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Will Post Earnings of $3.36 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) will announce $3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Discover Financial Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.08 to $5.31. Discover Financial Services posted earnings of ($1.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 380%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will report full year earnings of $13.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.18 to $15.34. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $11.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.83 to $13.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Discover Financial Services.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DFS. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total transaction of $443,469.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,943,810.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 9,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total transaction of $1,059,811.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,874,564.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,580. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 162.9% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3,288.9% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 85.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DFS traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $122.63. 14,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,693,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.31. The firm has a market cap of $37.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.84. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $45.40 and a twelve month high of $125.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.89%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

