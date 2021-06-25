Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Decreases Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lessened its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 54.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 375,090 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.05% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $34,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ICE. Alexandria Capital LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 16,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 6,968 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 30,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 19,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth $7,344,000. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ICE shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.38.

In related news, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $74,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 132,742 shares of company stock valued at $15,137,922 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.80. The stock had a trading volume of 74,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,978,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $66.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.73. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.01 and a 12-month high of $121.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.46.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

