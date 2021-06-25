Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) Trading Down 4.6%

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) dropped 4.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.15 and last traded at $6.17. Approximately 1,286,287 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 42,602,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.47.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $60.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.65.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 15.87%. On average, analysts forecast that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0029 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is a positive change from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is 7.50%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 151,494,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $922,603,000 after purchasing an additional 32,386,503 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,451,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,485,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,399,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,864,000 after buying an additional 11,739,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,961,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile (NYSE:ITUB)

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.