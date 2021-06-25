Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) Trading Down 4.6%

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) dropped 4.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.15 and last traded at $6.17. Approximately 1,286,287 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 42,602,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.47.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $60.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.65.
Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 15.87%. On average, analysts forecast that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 151,494,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $922,603,000 after purchasing an additional 32,386,503 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,451,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,485,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,399,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,864,000 after buying an additional 11,739,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,961,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.35% of the company’s stock.
Itaú Unibanco Company Profile (NYSE:ITUB)
ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.
See Also: Percentage Gainers
Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.