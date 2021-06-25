Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 222,510 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,337,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 222,510 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 2.5% of Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $203,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,440,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,896,852,000 after buying an additional 925,022 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,207,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,982,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,249 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,434,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,633,113,000 after purchasing an additional 602,639 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,288,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,848,803,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,501,714,000. 70.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,895,469.20. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $1,800,356.30. Insiders sold a total of 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636 in the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $154.19. The company had a trading volume of 568,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,616,104. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $90.78 and a one year high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. The company had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 16.66%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

