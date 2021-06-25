ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $90 million-100 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $98.53 million.

NYSE SOL traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,222,994. ReneSola has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $35.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $617.99 million, a P/E ratio of 55.32 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.58.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SOL shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of ReneSola in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of ReneSola from $11.00 to $8.20 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of ReneSola in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on shares of ReneSola in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ReneSola presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.86.

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

