O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 348,419 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 95,880 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for 1.0% of O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $46,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 12,303 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 647 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.2% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 72.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $138.47. 275,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,746,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $156.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.07. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $86.68 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $206,039.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,855 shares of company stock worth $643,533 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

