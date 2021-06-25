Loki Trading Down 2.4% Over Last 7 Days (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. One Loki coin can now be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Loki has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. Loki has a market capitalization of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Loki alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,235.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,841.20 or 0.05711763 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $461.93 or 0.01433004 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $128.06 or 0.00397270 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.13 or 0.00124492 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $201.63 or 0.00625507 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.42 or 0.00382881 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00007450 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00039255 BTC.

About Loki

Loki is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official website is loki.network . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.