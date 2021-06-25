Raze Network Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $313,598.00 (RAZE)

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 25th. Raze Network has a market capitalization of $2.97 million and approximately $313,598.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raze Network coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000329 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Raze Network has traded 24.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00046402 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00098723 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.94 or 0.00161134 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000173 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32,232.02 or 0.99990297 BTC.

Raze Network Coin Profile

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,975,000 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Raze Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using U.S. dollars.

