Brokerages Anticipate Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) to Announce $4.57 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) will announce earnings of $4.57 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.91. Capital One Financial reported earnings per share of ($1.61) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 383.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital One Financial will report full year earnings of $19.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.88 to $23.88. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $16.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.88 to $21.43. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Capital One Financial.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $2.86. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COF. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.47.

NYSE COF traded up $3.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $161.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,318,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. Capital One Financial has a 52 week low of $57.30 and a 52 week high of $168.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total value of $4,017,358.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $4,307,543.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,812 shares in the company, valued at $12,936,536.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,248 shares of company stock valued at $14,196,884. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

