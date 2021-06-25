Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to Announce $0.71 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ventas’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.69. Ventas posted earnings of $0.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ventas will report full year earnings of $2.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $2.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ventas.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $910.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.37 million. Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS.

VTR has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised shares of Ventas from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays raised shares of Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shares of VTR traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.19. 98,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,721,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.90. Ventas has a 1 year low of $33.71 and a 1 year high of $59.75. The company has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is 54.22%.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total transaction of $963,993.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares in the company, valued at $40,496,242.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Ventas during the first quarter valued at $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in Ventas by 474.7% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Ventas during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

