Railway Pension Investments Ltd Has $50.03 Million Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned about 0.14% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $50,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,772,519 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $899,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,353,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $685,386,000 after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 854,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $386,820,000 after purchasing an additional 52,861 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $333,624,000. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 658,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $334,064,000 after purchasing an additional 35,363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

ORLY stock traded up $10.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $559.74. 6,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,384. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $540.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40. The firm has a market cap of $39.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $409.17 and a 1-year high of $568.63.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 545.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 472 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.84, for a total value of $265,188.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott E. Kraus sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.67, for a total transaction of $2,643,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,452,215.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,148 shares of company stock valued at $34,816,827 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ORLY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $545.22.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

