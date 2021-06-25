GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $233.03 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) will post sales of $233.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for GoPro’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $235.04 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $231.60 million. GoPro posted sales of $134.25 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GoPro will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover GoPro.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. GoPro had a positive return on equity of 21.47% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $203.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on GoPro from $7.90 to $8.90 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.48.

In other GoPro news, VP Dean Jahnke sold 24,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $261,265.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 255,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,718,339.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total value of $2,234,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 695,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,771,493.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 293,361 shares of company stock worth $3,189,918. Company insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in GoPro during the first quarter worth approximately $71,542,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in GoPro by 171.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,815,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,700 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in GoPro during the first quarter worth approximately $23,432,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in GoPro by 514.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,827,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of GoPro during the first quarter worth approximately $14,818,000. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

GPRO traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $11.74. 94,373 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,051,792. GoPro has a 52 week low of $3.74 and a 52 week high of $13.79. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.64 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, HERO8 Black, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that offers cloud-based storage solutions and enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content, as well camera protection plans; Quik, a video editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to share and edit their photos and videos.

