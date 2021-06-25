Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.39 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.58 billion.

JWN traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.56. 169,667 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,237,475. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.37. Nordstrom has a 12-month low of $11.72 and a 12-month high of $46.45.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 128.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.23) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nordstrom will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JWN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Nordstrom from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.33.

In related news, insider Alexis Depree sold 7,966 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $305,894.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,893,350.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 6,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $266,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,733,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,599 shares of company stock valued at $1,521,614. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

