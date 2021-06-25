Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.39 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.58 billion.
JWN traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.56. 169,667 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,237,475. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.37. Nordstrom has a 12-month low of $11.72 and a 12-month high of $46.45.
Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 128.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.23) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nordstrom will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, insider Alexis Depree sold 7,966 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $305,894.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,893,350.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 6,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $266,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,733,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,599 shares of company stock valued at $1,521,614. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Nordstrom
Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.
Recommended Story: What is a death cross?
Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.