Yakira Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 28.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,514 shares during the quarter. DuPont de Nemours accounts for about 0.8% of Yakira Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Yakira Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $3,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,654,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,895,408,000 after buying an additional 1,280,420 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,155,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $862,025,000 after purchasing an additional 183,410 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth about $624,333,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,482,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $532,061,000 after purchasing an additional 350,836 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,094,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $433,389,000 after purchasing an additional 118,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DD traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.08. The stock had a trading volume of 77,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,618,565. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.53. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.74 and a 12 month high of $87.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.21.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company’s revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, March 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.71.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $944,582.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,896 shares in the company, valued at $984,988.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $295,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

