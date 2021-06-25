London Co. of Virginia Raises Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

London Co. of Virginia grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,242,976 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 7,684 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $209,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VMC. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 157.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VMC traded up $2.44 on Friday, hitting $178.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,649. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $111.51 and a 52-week high of $194.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.59.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.62%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.33.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

