Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 96,771 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 850,583 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 96,771 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises about 0.6% of Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $43,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 13.7% in the first quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 41,483 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 504,108 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,067,000 after buying an additional 13,615 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 141,417 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,171 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 29,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 88,885 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 15,876 shares during the last quarter. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research raised Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.85.

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $204,851.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,222 shares in the company, valued at $5,682,877. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 76,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,457 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.10. 155,897 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,055,578. The company has a market capitalization of $223.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $55.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.73.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.68%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

