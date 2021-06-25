Morgan Stanley Boosts NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $214.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $185.00 to $214.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 60.18% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.34.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $133.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $211.08 billion, a PE ratio of 63.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.85. NIKE has a 1-year low of $93.57 and a 1-year high of $147.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.02.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,727 shares of company stock worth $5,542,232. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Condor Capital Management lifted its holdings in NIKE by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 21,505 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in NIKE by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,592 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.1% in the first quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 4,069 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 64.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

